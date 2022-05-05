The Lake County Commission continues down a path which will likely result in the replacement of a bridge southeast of Madison (see Wednesday’s Daily Leader).
The bridge, located just north of SD-34 near Stemper Auto Body, is in need of replacement. The county has received four bids to do so, ranging from about $500,000 to about $660,000. A state grant will pay a large portion of that amount, while the Lake County budget will pay any remainder. Engineering fees must also be paid.
The challenge comes because there are many other bridges in Lake County and South Dakota that need repair or replacement. The South Dakota Department of Transportation has a fund specifically for bridges that has money, but nowhere near enough to address all the bridges throughout the state.
The bridge in this case isn’t on a major highway or thoroughfare, but still will cost in excess of a half-million dollars. The bridge is on a gravel road that does have a fair amount of traffic, but there are many other county bridges in a similar situation. Many bridges in our state were constructed when loads and traffic were lighter, so the replacement bridges in many cases will need to be sturdier and, therefore, will cost more.
Decisions will have to be made as officials wonder if vehicles and their loads will keep getting heavier, or if we’ve reached some sort of maximum weight now. If loads don’t get heavier in the future, the cost to replace will be less than if the bridges need to be engineered for even heavier stresses.
Not all bridges are the same size and style, of course. Some are different types of culverts, while others span wider waterways. There are also differences with soil types and flood outcomes.
Officials for the state of South Dakota, counties, municipalities and townships will need to make tough decisions in the future whether all existing bridges should be replaced, or whether some of them should be removed and traffic not allowed across. Those are hard discussions to have, but necessary if we want to make our financial resources available to fix the most heavily-used and important crossings.