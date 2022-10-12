A little background as to who I am. I have lived in S.D. all my life. I married and raised a family here. I am a nurse and have worked in the hospitals and nursing homes in the area for 45 years.
The fall election is coming, and I have been listening to the political ads, but some things are missing.
I want to remind voters of South Dakota about what happened in the early stages of the pandemic. South Dakota had the highest per capita death rate of COVID in the nation. Yes, we are a rural state, and we did not lose thousands of people per day. But being a rural state, we can’t afford to lose thousands of people per day.
How many of the thousands of people would have lived if we had adhered more closely to the CDC guidelines? Now maybe you think that the thousands of people that died was an acceptable collateral damage.
Governor Noem says in her advertisements that she has the people of S.D. at heart. I have to question that when she chose commerce over people’s lives.
This is a free country, and we all have our free agency. I am not telling you how to vote, but I want you to be aware of all the facts and make a good choice.
Governor Noem also said people had to decide for themselves. She was asking people to decide about a medical question without a medical background. I don’t consider that an informed choice.
I encourage all voters to vote according to their own conscience.