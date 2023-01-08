The FY23 appropriations bill that was signed into law by President Joe Biden on Dec. 29 includes money to bring Lewis & Clark water to Madison. We’re eager to see the final touches on the long-awaited project.

Travelers on SD-34 between Madison and the Dakota Ethanol plant can see blue pipe on the south side of the highway, awaiting spring weather to be installed. In addition to appropriations, we’re eager to see physical evidence of construction, especially during these post-pandemic days of construction material shortages.