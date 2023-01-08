The FY23 appropriations bill that was signed into law by President Joe Biden on Dec. 29 includes money to bring Lewis & Clark water to Madison. We’re eager to see the final touches on the long-awaited project.
Travelers on SD-34 between Madison and the Dakota Ethanol plant can see blue pipe on the south side of the highway, awaiting spring weather to be installed. In addition to appropriations, we’re eager to see physical evidence of construction, especially during these post-pandemic days of construction material shortages.
It’s hard to believe that the Lewis & Clark project was incorporated in 1990, with Madison an original member. Congressional authorization came 10 years later, and water consumers in Madison fully paid their share of the project many years ago, waiting only for the federal portion to be appropriated. Federal infrastructure and COVID-19 stimulus bills have given a boost to get to the finish line.
Madison is the northernmost member of the system and the last in South Dakota to be hooked up. Four Iowa cities are still waiting.
Considering the delay in federal funding, the Lewis & Clark project has been very well managed, as the board and staff have worked to piece together important parts of the system with resources they had, and maintaining the infrastructure well to serve members far into the future. Plans are on the table to expand the system once the original system in completed.
Lewis & Clark member systems, mostly municipalities, that have been receiving water appear to be very pleased with the quality. Fresh water tasting contests often declare Lewis & Clark water as the winner.
None of us really expected a 33-year wait to get water from the Missouri River through Lewis & Clark. But the benefits of clean, abundant water are almost here.