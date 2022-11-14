Promises on the campaign trail can add up, especially in close races, but now is the time to sort through which promises can be kept by the South Dakota Legislature and Gov. Kristi Noem.

Readers may remember Noem’s Sept. 28 campaign promise to eliminate the sales tax on groceries — a $100 million undertaking. South Dakota voters passed an expansion of Medicaid, which the Legislative Research Council said is a $33 million annual endeavor before rising later. And a study of state corrections facilities by consulting firm DLR released earlier this year said aging buildings will need to be replaced in coming years at an estimated cost of $608 million.