Promises on the campaign trail can add up, especially in close races, but now is the time to sort through which promises can be kept by the South Dakota Legislature and Gov. Kristi Noem.
Readers may remember Noem’s Sept. 28 campaign promise to eliminate the sales tax on groceries — a $100 million undertaking. South Dakota voters passed an expansion of Medicaid, which the Legislative Research Council said is a $33 million annual endeavor before rising later. And a study of state corrections facilities by consulting firm DLR released earlier this year said aging buildings will need to be replaced in coming years at an estimated cost of $608 million.
Add to those items, the state support to K-12 education will be needed to boost teacher pay in the face of higher inflation, raises to state government workers for the same reason, and state support to care providers. The last item is at a critical juncture. Ten nursing homes in South Dakota have closed over the past five years, and others are on the brink unless their finances improve.
State tax revenues may rise in the year beginning July 2, 2023 to help, but it’s possible they may decline in a recession.
The point is that we won’t be able to do everything…increase spending on Medicaid, teacher pay, corrections facilities, state employee pay and nursing home support, while cutting taxes by $100 million.
This collision of priorities will get its first big public test on Dec. 6, when Noem presents the annual budget address, required by the state Constitution. After the new year begins, the Legislature then has the responsibility of making tax revenue forecasts, working through priorities (primarily by the Joint Committee on Appropriations) and passing a budget that the governor will be asked to sign, all by March 29.
We’ll need to follow these actions closely, working with our legislators to sort through promises and priorities, and make the next budget a sound and responsible one.