As the “baby boomer” generation retires or drops out of the work force, there is still one more important task: pass on knowledge they’ve gained over decades of work experience to those who need it today.
There are three groups of people who need to believe this and make it happen: the retiring generation, the working generations, and the employers who can arrange the transfer and make sure it takes place.
A bit of background: The biggest subset of the nation’s population is the people who were born after World War II, roughly from 1946 to 1964. That makes them about age 58 to 76. Not only is this large group leaving the workforce at normal retirement ages, but it was the biggest population group who left the workforce unexpectedly during the coronavirus pandemic.
The generation entering the workforce, generally ages 18 to 25, is quite a bit smaller. That means there are worker shortages in many, if not all, industries.
We believe many baby boomers will soon return to work because of the financial impact of inflation. But besides just filling the jobs, these workers can do something very valuable for the country by helping younger workers in every field. The skills may be very specific, like technical abilities, or they may general, like work ethic, timeliness and courteous workplace manners.
Of course, other workers must be willing to listen, watch and learn if this knowledge transfer is to work. And employers must endorse the idea, perhaps paying retirees to come back on a limited basis to teach, and allowing the younger workers time away from their daily tasks to learn.
We think all three groups would benefit, and we encourage each of them to convince the others it’s the right thing to do.