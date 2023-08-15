The state of South Dakota’s “Freedom Works Here” advertising campaign is apparently piquing the interest of people across the country to move to our state. 

The ads have been viewed more than 440 million times, according to Gov. Kristi Noem’s office. (A “view” count typically means an estimate of television viewers tuned in to a certain channel or are on a web page that has the video ad running, although it doesn’t mean the viewer is actually watching). Even so, more than 4,500 people have applied to move to South Dakota since the campaign began. 