The state of South Dakota’s “Freedom Works Here” advertising campaign is apparently piquing the interest of people across the country to move to our state.
The ads have been viewed more than 440 million times, according to Gov. Kristi Noem’s office. (A “view” count typically means an estimate of television viewers tuned in to a certain channel or are on a web page that has the video ad running, although it doesn’t mean the viewer is actually watching). Even so, more than 4,500 people have applied to move to South Dakota since the campaign began.
The humorous ads feature Noem working as an inexperienced plumber or dental technician, then saying we need those types of workers to move to South Dakota. Noem explains why it would be good for the worker, including lower tax rates and that professional licenses from other states are accepted.
The most applications have come from California (787), Texas, (319), Florida (314), Minnesota (295) and New York (193), and 141 South Dakotans have also used the campaign as a tool to get plugged into career opportunities.
Madison, just like most of the larger cities in the state, could use all sorts of workers to fill job openings here. A record low unemployment rate has caused some businesses to slow down because of a lack of workers.
The campaign states that workers are needed in a number of areas, including health care, accounting, sales, mechanics, specialty trades and technology. Those reflect Madison pretty accurately. The website also suggests jobs in agriculture, manufacturing and cybersecurity.
While we’re pleased to see people interested in South Dakota, we’d like to see them interested in Madison and Lake County. That requires local businesses to connect with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED). Details about open jobs need to be shared and publicized on the website to get the attention of those who go there. And because others in South Dakota are looking to do the same thing, the listing must be compelling, about both the open job and living in our great community.
We encourage local businesses to connect with the GOED. We don’t know how many people will end up coming here through this campaign, but whatever the numbers, we’ll welcome them.