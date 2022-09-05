Purchase Access

The South Dakota Retirement System, which helps more than 60,000 active and retired public employees with retirement funding, finished the 2022 fiscal year on June 30 with a net loss on investments of 0.6%. That doesn’t sound good, until it’s put in the context of the investing world.

Financial markets of all types lost substantial money during the same time period. In fact, the “benchmark” that the system uses to compare its performance to the market fell more than 12%. It was the biggest outperformance of the retirement system’s investment performance in its nearly 50-year history.