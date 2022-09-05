The South Dakota Retirement System, which helps more than 60,000 active and retired public employees with retirement funding, finished the 2022 fiscal year on June 30 with a net loss on investments of 0.6%. That doesn’t sound good, until it’s put in the context of the investing world.
Financial markets of all types lost substantial money during the same time period. In fact, the “benchmark” that the system uses to compare its performance to the market fell more than 12%. It was the biggest outperformance of the retirement system’s investment performance in its nearly 50-year history.
Almost every full-time public employee in South Dakota – teachers, law enforcement, city, county and state workers – participate in the South Dakota Retirement System. Employees and the government agencies they work for set aside money for the benefit of the employee after they retire.
The South Dakota Investment Council invests that money (as well as other state funds) to help even further. The performance of the investments has allowed the plan to be fully funded, meaning retirees are likely get what the formula calculates. We believe almost every other state pension plan is “underfunded,” meaning they don’t currently have the assets to meet their future obligations.
More than 1,000 Lake County residents participate in the plan, including both retirees and active employees. They likely sleep better at night knowing their future pension payments are very secure. And there are cost of living adjustments that increase the payments almost every year.
That performance is good for our whole county. Retirees can buy goods locally, pay property taxes in the county and contribute to churches and charities. Hundreds of thousands of dollars are deposited each month into accounts of Lake County retirees.
We’re grateful for the quality and performance of the state pension plan and glad we don’t have to suffer like other states with an underfunded status. It’s another way South Dakota manages its financial resources well.