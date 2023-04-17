There was a time when a good athlete in high school had a chance to earn a scholarship to college, just for playing a sport. Then came O’Bannon vs. NCAA, a lawsuit that resulted in a ruling that the NCAA’s long-held practice of barring payments to athletes violated anti-trust laws, thereby allowing college athletes to be paid.
Now it appears it’s heading to South Dakota high schools.
Last week, the South Dakota High School Activities Association at its meeting tabled a constitutional amendment describing how athletes could be paid for the use of their name, image and likeness. Currently, the SDHSAA constitution says that an athlete’s image or a personal appearance cannot be used to promote a commercial or profit-making event, and the amendment was intended to clarify rules allowing payments.
We believe the SDHSAA should reinforce its current rules to support the ideology that South Dakota high school athletes remain amateurs.
In fairness, the tabled amendment is intended to prevent the inevitable corruption that will come with paying high school athletes as professionals. The proposed amendment would have set standards, for example, that would prevent payment for certain performance, such as how many points are scored, winning or losing games (which could attract gamblers to work with high school athletes to fix games) and students could not endorse alcohol, tobacco, vaping, controlled substances, gambling, banned athletic substances or other illegal substances or activities.
For some people in America, sports have become the most important thing in young people’s lives, well above academics, social development, faith lives or other activities. Parents spend tens of thousands of dollars to boost their children’s skills in sports, while traveling to locations on weekends and during the summer.
Talented athletes are already raised in the public eye far above students who succeed in the classroom or other activities.We believe the emphasis on youth sports has already passed a reasonable tipping point, and paying high school athletes like professionals will make a bad situation worse.
If the proposal were to pass, schools would be responsible to police violations of the policy. Larger high schools in South Dakota may need to hire a “compliance officer” in the Athletic Department to monitor cash deals. Is that a good use of taxpayer funds intended for education?
We think high school athletes should remain amateurs, and we should prevent them from earning payments for their athletic prowess.