I just finished reading your story about Sarina Talich being sworn in as Lake County Sheriff, the first female to hold that title, according to your story. Congratulations to Sheriff Talich for achieving the office of sheriff. I enjoyed reading your article, Zac; it’s well done.
However, I question whether or not Mrs. Talich is the first female sheriff for Lake County. In fact, many counties in S.D. “may” have had female sheriffs in the past (quote marks added for emphasis on “may”; I’m writing this from 60-year-old memories).
One of the consequences of large news organizations taking over smaller, local newspapers is that before too much time passes after the acquisition, most of the news people with institutional knowledge of the area served are gone, either of their own accord or terminated by the new ownership group in an effort to cut expenses. Those people lived and worked in the area most of their lives and with their exit goes their knowledge of the area and the area’s history. I don’t know if that’s the case here with the Daily Leader, but it quite likely could be.
From summer 1966 until spring 1969, I was a reporter and photographer for the Daily Leader, then under the leadership of Publisher/Owner Merrill Hunter, News Editor James Webster and alongside fellow reporters Gale Pifer, Mavis Richman and Chrys Daniel. It was a wonderful experience during which I learned much about news and newspapers and, although having lived most of my life in the Madison area, I learned much about Madison, too.
In these folks, long gone before your time, a great deal of institutional knowledge went missing, but a great deal was carried on by those who followed us. And, now they, too, are gone.
The point of my letter is this: Back in about the 1950s to 1960-ish, there was a law in South Dakota that a county sheriff could only serve two consecutive two-year terms. I was told about this law several times, but by the time I began working for the Daily Leader, it had been repealed. The same law may have covered all county officers; I don’t recall. And, neither do I know when it came into being nor when it was repealed.
But to the point: Norman McGillivray was sheriff for many years, likely three decades; perhaps more, Norm was a highly-respected resident who easily won election. But, after two terms, he couldn’t run again. So, his wife ran, was elected and promptly appointed her husband the chief deputy and life carried on, much as before. After her two-year term was over, he ran again and was elected.
If the above is accurate, and I believe it to be, this made Ellen McGillivray the first female sheriff in Lake County. And, quite possibly she could have been elected more than once.
Further, it’s likely the same scenario played out in numerous counties in South Dakota, where the sheriff was nearly always a highly-respected and admired citizen.