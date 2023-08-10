Within the next week or so, drivers on SD-34 will observe the trenching and laying of pipe west of the Dakota Ethanol plant. It is one of the last steps in a thirty-year journey (yes, thirty years) in bringing better drinking water to the city of Madison.
Citizens of Madison made a commitment in the early 1990s to become a founding member of the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System. Water rates to consumers were raised, and money was paid to finance our portion of the system.
The states of South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota, plus the federal government, are partners in the project. All three states, as well as other municipalities and rural water systems paid their share promptly, but the federal government was very slow in paying its share. The project was constructed at a slow pace. At times, it was challenging to construct anything, and two years’ budgets were needed to work on a single project on the line.
But a surge in spending by the federal government on infrastructure projects meant that the federal government could meet its obligation made three decades ago. This year, 17 different projects are under construction as the system nears completion.
Madison is the northernmost point in the system, and last in South Dakota to be completed. We’ve seen the blue pipe lying next to SD-34 since last fall, but the trenching didn’t start until this spring. It takes about a week to complete each mile. In addition, an above-ground water tank (not water tower) will be completed three miles east of Madison for storage. The water will start arriving at our taps in August, 2024.
Lewis & Clark water is of great quality. It is free of PFA’s, also known as “forever chemicals”, which are plaguing water system around the country. Lewis & Clark water regularly wins taste-test contests at water conventions.
We’re excited about the day the switch is turned on and Madison can enjoy the fruits of its long wait for better water.