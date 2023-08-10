Within the next week or so, drivers on SD-34 will observe the trenching and laying of pipe west of the Dakota Ethanol plant. It is one of the last steps in a thirty-year journey (yes, thirty years) in bringing better drinking water to the city of Madison.

Citizens of Madison made a commitment in the early 1990s to become a founding member of the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System. Water rates to consumers were raised, and money was paid to finance our portion of the system.