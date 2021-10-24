The clock is ticking toward the special session of the South Dakota Legislature to adjust legislative districts to the latest census data. And there is not an obvious consensus on how that’s going to go.
The South Dakota Constitution requires lawmakers to redraw the boundaries every 10 years. With rural areas of the state losing population and urban areas gaining, we’ll ultimately see larger geographic districts in rural areas (large enough to include roughly 23,000 people) and smaller geographies and another legislative district in Sioux Falls.
But drawing boundaries is both hard and controversial. The Llegislature has guidelines, such as respecting county lines and requiring contiguous districts, but there is still plenty of leeway. We’re not among the critics who think the process is corrupt and done entirely to benefit incumbent lawmakers. But we’re also not naïve enough to believe there isn’t some self-interest going on.
The issues we’ve heard the most talked about include how to draw the lines in north Rapid City, which has a substantial native American population, and the boundaries in Sioux Falls, and in which districts the suburban growth should land.
But there could be changes in our area as well. We’ve seen four proposals for District 8, which would include all of Lake County but varying portions of neighboring counties. As reference, the current District 8 is pretty simple, including all of Lake, Moody, Miner and Sanborn counties. It’s a rectangular district with four counties lined up east-west.
The new proposals could change our district to add all or parts of McCook, Kingsbury and Brookings counties. In all four proposals, Sanborn County would be joined with another district.
We don’t have major problems with any of the proposals. Lake County doesn’t have much interaction with Sanborn County, but we do have commonalities with each of the three counties that may join us. In fact, all proposals tend to make Madison the geographic center of the district and we would continue to be the largest city in District 8. (The proposals that would include part of Brookings County would not include the City of Brookings).
So we don’t see a reason for Lake County residents to get worked up over the proposals. There are plenty of people in other parts of the state who are plenty worked up already.