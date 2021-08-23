In the debate over renewable sources of energy, South Dakota has three nice advantages: abundant hydropower, wind and sunshine.
We take advantage of the first two. Hydropower, from Missouri River dams, provides nearly half of the electricity used in Madison. Wind power provides a smaller share, but it continues to grow as new wind turbines are erected, and older generation turbines are replaced with state-of-the-art models.
But solar power appears to be absent, at least from our view. We don’t remember seeing -– or reading about — any solar installations locally.
Despite plenty of sunshine (remember when South Dakota’s motto was “The Sunshine State”?) our part of the country isn’t perfect for solar power. For the winter months, the angle of the sun is so low across the southern horizon that it doesn’t generate much power on solar collecting panels.
On the other hand, there may be one big advantage. When the sun is directly overhead in the summer, that’s when we’re using the most electricity for air conditioning. It’s a great fit: on bright sunny days, we can generate the power to run air conditioning, and the electricity doesn’t have to be transmitted very far.
So why isn’t solar power more popular here? We’ll speculate:
— Relatively affordable electricity in the past from the dams. Hydropower is carbon-free and has been cost-effective. Unfortunately, it is limited in quantity to the City of Madison, and much of our additional electricity comes from more expensive and less green coal-fired power plants.
— Natural gas is very affordable right now. With the exception of surcharges related to the huge southern ice storm last winter, natural gas prices are very low, and many homes and businesses are heated with natural gas. We don’t have “price outrage” at the moment for heating, at least.
— Solar power installations have had a longer payback (the length of time the savings help recoup the installation cost) than other sources of electricity.
That appears to be changing. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, installation prices have fallen roughly 40 percent over the past five years, making the payback period much shorter. In Georgia, a state with no renewable energy mandates, new solar installations have soared, making the state ninth in solar energy capacity in the U.S. New “smart” solar installations cause solar panels to rotate to maximize the sun angle.
We’d like to see local electricity providers — City of Madison, Sioux Valley Energy, East River Electric, Otter Tail power and others — take new look at the possibility of solar power in our area.
— Jon M. Hunter