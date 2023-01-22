Madison City Commissioners wrapped up decision-making last week concerning unfinished construction projects from 2022.
At issue was something called “liquidated damages,” which in this case is a monetary penalty assigned when one party breaches a contract. Certain contractors didn’t finish their work for the city on time, according to the contract that both the contractor and the city agreed on earlier.
Settlement is a little easier in this case, because the liquidated damages, or monetary penalty, was decided in advance and written into the contract. In it simplest terms, the contract would require the contract to pay the city a certain amount of money per day for when they finish the project after the deadline.
It looks simple, but it isn’t. Here are some issues:
Weather – While a number of extra days are built into the contract to account for weather delays (late thawing in the spring, heavy rains, damage from storms, etc.), some years have more of these than others. The contractor couldn’t legitimately work on those days. Should they be punished for that?
Material delays – This has been a more common problem post-COVID as supply-chain bottlenecks are preventing materials from being delivered on time. Should a contractor pay a penalty because a pipe supplier delivered the pipe three weeks after it was needed? Perhaps the contract between the construction company and the pipe supplier should have a damages clause as well.
Labor shortage – Also a post-COVID issue, contractors were having trouble hiring enough workers in 2022. In general, we believe hiring remains the responsibility of the contractor, even in challenging times, and the city would have a legitimate claim for monetary damages.
Long-term relationships – If either party is unreasonable when discussing damages, there may be longer-term consequences: If the city is overzeaolous, contractors may be unwilling to submit bids on future projects. If the contractor is unreasonable, they may develop a bad reputation among potential future customers.
We don’t know the behind-the-scenes negotiating, but it appears the city was reasonable is extending deadlines and not requiring payments, while still maintaining the option of penalties if the contractors don’t meet future deadlines.