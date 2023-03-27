Dakota State University’s CEO Club (part of the College of Business and Information Systems) is hosting an event on Friday that those of us in Madison should consider attending.
The event is the third annual “Entrepreneurship Day,” and the day may spring some ideas for current entrepreneurs in our city, as well as those who aspire to own and manage their own businesses.
In general, entrepreneurship is the act of creating and running a business. It could be a single-person business, with grandiose plans or minor ambitions. Generally, it contrasts with being an employee of an existing business, government agency or a nonprofit. Starting and running small businesses is a major part of our national economy, but especially important for a modestly populated region like Lake County. Many small businesses provide jobs for others, give job satisfaction and pride to those who work there, and pay local taxes that support schools and other services. The Lake Area Improvement Corporation, which focuses on local economic development, is a sponsor.
The event includes a whole host of great speakers with local connections: Brittany and Jon Waldman, wife and husband who each manage local small business, quite different from one another; Matt Paulson, a DSU grad who started Market Beat Startup Sioux Falls and other successful ventures; Michael Vetter, former Madison resident and serial entrepreneur; and Eric Skott, founder at CEO of Crestone Companies in Watertown.
The afternoon includes “pitch” presentation by both high school and college students, which will be judged and awarded cash prizes to those judged to be most promising. We’re looking forward to the presentations for inspiration, watching young people bring creativity and enthusiasm to the stage.
Dr. Michael Roach, assistant professor in the College of BIS, has organized the event. The event is open to the public and starts at 11:30 a.m. There is much to be gained by all sorts of local businesspersons and future entrepreneurs.