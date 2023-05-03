It’s no secret that the Madison Aquatics Center had a rough patch a couple of years ago.
First the pandemic came in 2020, and decisions were made, initially to postpone the start date, then to cancel the whole outdoor swimming season. Then there was damaged equipment in 2021 due to the storage of certain chemicals that caused the cancellation of another season.
The pandemic subsided, the damaged equipment was replaced (including a new storage area for chemicals) and the Aquatics Center was set to open. A lifeguard shortage, partly caused by two summers of not needing outdoor lifeguards, caused reduced hours, but the show went on and the center was open for the 2022 summer.
City commissioners on Monday talked about the upcoming 2023 season, and the news is good. The lifeguard and other staff shortage has been reduced further, and management duties have been effectively split up among several city staff and senior lifeguards. Clearly, the Aquatics Center is continuing its path out of closure to a more normal summer.
We believe it’s an important accomplishment. A center like ours, which opened in 2009, is a great asset for the community. Not only is it a great resource for children to be physically active during the summer, but it’s also a symbol of a progressive community. From experience, we know that recruiting new businesses or employees to Madison is definitely enhanced when we show off the beautiful facility and park surrounding it.
We’d encourage both children and adults to take advantage of the center this summer, to enjoy its amenities and get in some great exercise at the same time.