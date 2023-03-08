More than 50 years ago, Madison faced a crisis. The largest single employer in the city was Morrell’s, a meatpacking plant on the west edge of Madison. Not only was it a notable employer, but it purchased livestock from local farmers.

While the county’s agricultural economy was still strong, it would face its own crisis a decade later, as a combination of high interest rates and low commodity prices took their toll. Dakota State University was still a teacher’s college with a relatively small staff.