More than 50 years ago, Madison faced a crisis. The largest single employer in the city was Morrell’s, a meatpacking plant on the west edge of Madison. Not only was it a notable employer, but it purchased livestock from local farmers.
While the county’s agricultural economy was still strong, it would face its own crisis a decade later, as a combination of high interest rates and low commodity prices took their toll. Dakota State University was still a teacher’s college with a relatively small staff.
A number of business persons in Madison decided to do something to help Madison’s economy and formed the Madison Development Corporation. As they debated what they could do to help, a few ideas surfaced: recruit another meatpacking plant to replace Morrell’s, start new businesses themselves to create jobs, or recruit other companies to relocate from elsewhere to Madison.
While the replacement meatpacking idea seemed sound, the members realized they would still be putting all their eggs in one basket and would be back in the same position if the replacement company closed. So they decided to launch a business called Madison Manufacturing and started recruiting businesses from far away.
Madison Manufacturing was a plastics business and got off the ground but never grew the way investors had hoped. The recruiting effort, however, was very timely. The state of South Dakota was also interested in the idea of recruiting existing businesses from elsewhere, and companies in other states were looking for better situations.
The first business was Guerdon Industries, which made mobile homes and located near on S.W. 1st Street where a Little League baseball diamond was next to the Midland Chemical building. That building is still in use by Persona today. The Midland Chemical building was later used by RapidAir and is now used by Manitou Group.
The act of recruiting became a major force in Madison’s economy, especially after former Gov. Bill Janklow put the full force of state government behind the effort. Other businesses to come to Madison from afar included Gehl (later Manitou), May & Scofield, Mueller Pump, RapidAir, Falcon Plastics, Persona, Rosebud, PPD and others. When the farm economy weakened in the 1980s and ‘90s, many farmers went to work at employers in Madison.
(Part 2 of this series will note the next change in local development, when loaning money for buildings didn’t work anymore.)