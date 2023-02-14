While there are impasses over many issues among Native American nations, the United States government and the states, the top priority at the moment must be to reduce the unbelievable level of crime on Native American reservations.

The U.S. government has treaty and trust obligations to provide “adequate law enforcement” on Native American reservations, and the adjective “adequate” is not specific enough to help. But we don’t think anyone can argue that crime is out of control and, in some places, a complete lawless situation.