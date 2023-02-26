Editor, The Daily Leader:
A recent letter to the editor regarding carbon capture projects unfortunately included several inaccuracies that are necessary to address.
Editor, The Daily Leader:
A recent letter to the editor regarding carbon capture projects unfortunately included several inaccuracies that are necessary to address.
First, carbon capture projects utilize technologies that have been in use for decades if not longer. CO2 capture has been safely utilized since the 1970s and today more than 40 ethanol plants have this capability.
There are 3.3 million miles of pipelines in operation in the United States, including 11,500 here in South Dakota alone. These systems, including CO2 pipelines, are by far the safest method to transport materials and, despite claims to the contrary, they are subject to comprehensive and strict regulations in place at the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration. The safe and permanent storage of CO2 has been proven through more than four decades of operations.
Second, landowners are embracing these projects. In South Dakota, 500 landowners have signed 820 easement agreements accounting for 64% of the proposed route in the state.
In Lake County, which was cited in the letter, 90% of the proposed route has been secured through easement agreements. These landowners are signing easement agreements because they know it’s the best way to keep ethanol viable in the years to come.
If carbon capture projects do not move forward, it will put at serious risk the 5,000 jobs the industry supports, the $600 million it contributes to South Dakota’s GDP every year, and its ability to purchase 60% of the corn grown in our state.
Without ethanol plants such as Dakota Ethanol here in Lake County, we would see significant declines in commodity prices and land values, not to mention our broader ag economy.
I hope residents in the community continue to look at the facts regarding these projects, not the continued misinformation that some have tried to advance.
Trevor Jones
Summit Carbon Solutions
Sioux Falls, Feb. 23
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.