We discovered that this past weekend as fine arts students and faculty presented “Chat Aqua,” a two-evening event intended to spur discussion of local and worldwide water issues.
Chat Aqua, of course, is a subtle reference to Chautauqua, an education and social movement that began in the late 1800s and had a beachhead at Lake Madison. The Chautauqua brought entertainment and culture for the community with speakers, teachers, musicians, showmen, preachers and specialists of the day.
The events this past weekend included two short, dramatic plays, speakers, discussions and an art exhibit. The plays, titled “Rushing Water” and “Absolutely Nothing of Any Meeting”, stirred ideas and questions among the audience about the uses and misuses of water. The art exhibit showed an interesting interpretation of water protection methods for our area.
Another highlight was a Zoom talk by Dr. Daniel Wildcat, a professor who writes on Indigenous knowledge, technology, environment and education and teaches at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kan. It was a thoughtful and inspiring discussion about how we can use knowledge from Indigenous people to help solve water quality issues.
We found the event relevant to Lake County, which is immensely dependent on water for drinking, agriculture, recreation and development. We recognize how important water quality and quantity are to us, and we also recognize the severely negative impact locally if we continue damaging our water resources. Each of the events spoke directly to us in Madison and Lake County.
We thank all those who participated in the event and hope that observers start to enthusiastically take up the issue of water quality in our area.