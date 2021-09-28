Vaccines for the latest mutations of the influenza virus are now being administered locally, as well as around the world.
The flu is seasonal in South Dakota, starting in the fall and ending in the spring. The South Dakota Department of Health tracks weekly flu cases and compares them to previous years. Nationwide, about 5% to 20% of the population will contract influenza. Each flu season has different strains of the virus, and the vaccines are modified each year to address the most common new variations.
The Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, which killed more than 600,000 Americans, is what triggered the beginning of research into a vaccine that would be safe and effective. Vaccination against influenza began in the 1930s, with large-scale availability beginning in 1945.
The World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) both recommend flu shots for nearly all people over the age of six months. It takes about two weeks following vaccination for protective antibodies to form, but the CDC reports that the vaccine prevents roughly two-thirds of all influenza cases and reduces symptoms, severity and length of sickness in most of the rest.
Many Lake County businesses and organizations sponsor flu shot drives for employees or customers. Health-care plans almost universally will pay for flu shots.
Not everyone gets a flu shot, and there are a variety of reasons given why. But most Americans believe annual flu shots are safe, in contrast to the COVID-19 vaccines, which are questioned much more strongly. The reasons given range from fear of needles to massive conspiracy theories, but perception that the COVID-19 vaccines were “rushed” through the drug testing process is fairly common. It probably explains the different in trust between the flu vaccine, in place for more than 75 years, compared to the COVID-19 vaccine, which has been available less than one year.
But that causes us to think that trust in the COVID-19 vaccine will gain strength, slowly but surely, over the coming months and years. We have long-term optimism that increased trust in the vaccines will – over time — help reduce COVID-19 to a much more manageable level.