I would like to express my appreciation to all the Madison and surrounding area residents who generously contributed to the local 2021 Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive. Your generosity resulted in setting a new local record, as $15,920 was raised.
Thank you to those who secretly dropped in larger bills and to those who dug deep down in their purses and pockets to share a portion of the few dollars and coins that you might have had to help others in our area. As a reminder, the money raised from the local kettle drive stays in Lake County and the surrounding area.
Thank you for allowing me and the other bell ringers to wish you a Merry Christmas and to converse with you as we rang the bell. Thank you to Sunshine, Lewis and Runnings for allowing us to ring the bells in front of their businesses. Also, to the following who volunteered their time to help ring the bells this season: Country Swingers 4-H Club, Country Cousins 4-H Club, Lake County Aces 4-H Club, Lake County 4-H Junior Leaders, Kim Callies, Jerry, Jane and John Eilertson, Jerry Farrell, Bob Blom, Steve and Betty Walker, Janie Rook, George Meyer, Sue Warns, Irma Beukelman, Larry Leeds, Emily and Matt Wollman, and Ben Theopolis. Have a Happy New Year, and I’ll see you again during the 2022 Red Kettle Drive.