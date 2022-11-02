The state Legislature’s study committee on jails and correctional plans approved its final recommendations Tuesday, and they are good. But the real action can only come when the full Legislature meets in January.
The committee was formed during the 2022 legislative session to examine regional jails and opportunities to collaborate with state correctional plans. It’s perfect timing for study and action, because both state facilities and county/regional jails need upgrading or replacement, as well as improved efficiency and coordination between the two systems.
Lake County operates one of the 24 jails among the state’s 66 counties, effectively making it a regional jail. Counties are statutorily required to maintain and fund jails, and those that do not have jails contract with other counties to house inmates.
Operating a jail is an expensive proposition, and budgets are stretched thin in most counties. The state also is considering an expensive construction plan to replace state correctional facilities.
We’ve written before about the importance of cooperation between the state and counties in incarceration to both finance new facilities and efficiently operate them. The recommendations by the committee appear to have those goals in mind. In fact, the first recommendation is “…encourage regionalization of jail facilities and collaboration with state correctional plans…”
Another recommendation, which may face pushback during the session, is for the Legislature to appropriate funds to be used to assist in the construction of regional jails. That would certainly help Lake County, which needs a new jail facility but would have trouble paying for construction.
The committee also encourages more aggressive use of virtual and other remote means for court proceedings to reduce inmate transportation, as well as better statewide education about the role of jails in keeping communities safe.
We’re pleased with the recommendations of the study committee, but the real work begins when the new Legislature meets beginning Jan. 10.