The state Legislature’s study committee on jails and correctional plans approved its final recommendations Tuesday, and they are good. But the real action can only come when the full Legislature meets in January.

The committee was formed during the 2022 legislative session to examine regional jails and opportunities to collaborate with state correctional plans. It’s perfect timing for study and action, because both state facilities and county/regional jails need upgrading or replacement, as well as improved efficiency and coordination between the two systems.