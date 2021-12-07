Passenger trains were once a primary form of transportation in Lake County and South Dakota, but they disappeared less than a century after they arrived. Might passenger trains come back someday to South Dakota?
The first train pulled into Madison on Jan. 12, 1881, coming from the east, stopping in Wentworth on its way. The Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul Railway would keep extending to the west, reaching Howard later that year. An expansion to the north was next, stopping in Ramona, Oldham, Lake Preston and many other towns on its way to Aberdeen. Four trains a day went on the northern route, two freight and two passenger.
Can you picture daily train service between Madison and Ramona, in both directions? It was easy to travel by train to Chester, Sioux Falls, Flandreau and many other towns near and far.
The depot in Madison was buzzing every day, not only with passengers and freight, but it was a division headquarters for the Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul Railway division, at one time becoming the largest employer in Madison.
After World War I and the expansion of the automobile industry, passenger rail service started a long, slow decline. A railroad crisis in the late 1970s even threatened freight traffic, which would have hurt agriculture tremendously.
Today, there is no passenger rail service in South Dakota or Wyoming, the only two states in the contiguous United States without Amtrak. While passenger rail is popular in the northeast part of the country, there is very little service in our region.
But there is a group advocating to explore restored and new passenger rail services in the region from Chicago to the west and north. That group is working with other organizations, mostly focused on individual states. They say passenger rail is perfect for fulfilling the “3 Es” — Economy, Environment and Equity — pointing out that passenger railroads build local economies, pollute less than cars and make intercity transportation available to more people.
An early draft of a expanded passenger railroad map shows a line from Sioux Falls to Rapid City, with stops at cities in between. We could easily see the benefits of driving to Hartford, then catching the train to Rapid City for a state basketball tournament, All-State Chorus or even a vacation. There would also be passenger trains from Sioux Falls to Minneapolis or south to Omaha and beyond.
We recognize the many challenges of this idea, but we like bold thinking. Let’s see how this plays out.
— Jon M. Hunter