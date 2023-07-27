We can debate taxes and spending in South Dakota for a long time, but let’s take a moment to recognize the great financial situation South Dakota government is in.

Jim Terwilliger, commissioner of South Dakota’s Bureau of Finance and Management, reported to the Joint Appropriations Committee Wednesday morning about the $96 million budget surplus achieved in the year ended June 30. More than $17 million of the surplus was revenue the state collected above forecast, while $78 million was from expenses lower than budgeted.