We can debate taxes and spending in South Dakota for a long time, but let’s take a moment to recognize the great financial situation South Dakota government is in.
Jim Terwilliger, commissioner of South Dakota’s Bureau of Finance and Management, reported to the Joint Appropriations Committee Wednesday morning about the $96 million budget surplus achieved in the year ended June 30. More than $17 million of the surplus was revenue the state collected above forecast, while $78 million was from expenses lower than budgeted.
Budget surpluses are not new for South Dakota, whose state Constitution requires the Legislature to pass a balanced budget, combined with the generally conservative culture of budgeting in the state. Surpluses, by law, are put into general fund reserves and must be re-appropriated to be spent.
These factors have led to a healthy state financial situation: AAA rating by bond agencies, a fully funded retirement system for government employees (not just state employees, but city, county and school workers) and very little debt in state government.
South Dakota has several trust funds, including the School and Public Lands fund, and part of the interest and earnings from each of them is sent to the Legislature for spending each year. It’s a financial position that most states in the U.S. would love to have.
Not all surpluses are good, however. A notable portion of the expense surplus was a result of being understaffed at important jobs, such as workers at the Health and Human Services in Yankton. We’d much rather see those jobs filled with capable people to help South Dakotans in need than have a financial gain.
There are also some critics who would prefer more spending and less prudence. Others believe taxes should be lowered if there are additional funds available after the fiscal years are complete. They certainly have a point, but we prefer to have reserves and surpluses that can be used for extraordinary items, such as replacing the century-old penitentiary and other corrections facilities. The state Legislature and the governor have already been setting aside funds for their replacement.
South Dakota’s finances are among the best of any state, and we expect that will continue into the foreseeable future.