We support efforts to raise K-12 teacher pay in South Dakota. A bill to help assure that increased state aid to public schools is used primarily to boost teacher pay is working its way through the Legislature.
As usual, there are complicating factors:
1) The South Dakota Education Association, which represents teachers, is supporting the bill, while the Associated School Boards of South Dakota has not yet weighed in. In many cases, the state Legislature supports local decision-making for school boards, but that has been eroding over the years. School districts argue that each situation is different (for example, a district is missing a certain subject teacher and needs to substantially raise pay for that position, and not necessarily an across-the-board increase).
2) If the goal is to rise up in the rankings of teacher pay among states, it’s worth understanding how the rankings work. Some surveys focus on entry-level pay, while others focus on average pay. Still others concentrate on only the larger school districts in order to compare with similar size districts in other states. Even other surveys adjust pay rankings based on cost of living.
3) Some districts (especially those with fewer teachers) may show flat average salaries even when they issue across-the-board raises, because a higher-paid teacher retires and is replaced with an entry-level teacher.
4) School districts may increase total compensation by paying more in benefits, such as the district portion of health insurance, but that won’t show up in a survey, which often covers only cash compensation.
We do believe legislators and school districts are mostly in agreement on this issue, so the answer may be in bringing along the exceptions, rather than placing another formula in place that puts unnecessary restrictions on school board decision-making.