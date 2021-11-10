Subject to change, the legislative redistricting being conducted in Pierre this week is down to two versions. District 8, which encompasses Madison and Lake County, looks quite different under each proposal.
One of the redistricting maps, nicknamed Blackbird, was passed by the South Dakota Senate. The other map, nicknamed Grouse, was passed by the House of Representatives. A conference committee was established with members of both houses to iron out the differences.
The conference committee could adopt either version as is or combine them. In general, conference committees are not supposed to introduce new ideas, but it’s possible, depending on other changes. District 8 Sen. Casey Crabtree is on the conference committee.
For District 8, both maps show all of Lake County and most of Miner County. One of the versions takes our district north to include Kingsbury County and the portion of Brookings County outside the city of Brookings. The other version takes on McCook County (Salem) and Moody County (Flandreau).
Frankly, we don’t see a problem with either map when it comes to our district. In either case, Madison would be the largest city and Lake County would have the most population of any county in the district.
Legislators will spend a lot more time on other districts, which are more controversial, including Sioux Falls and its nearby towns, north Rapid City and the northeast portion of the state.
We’re hoping the Legislature can compromise and pass a plan for the governor’s signature. Failing to do that would send the process to the Supreme Court, which would delay the process further and possibly cause more controversy.