There are stories on various forms of media telling what will happen if you disregard the guidelines for dealing with COVID. This is our story, and perhaps it will have more meaning as this has actually happened to Madison people.
Steve and I were exposed to COVID on Jan. 5, 2022. On Jan. 10, Steve tested positive and I tested negative, but on Jan, 12, I tested positive as well. My symptoms had started Jan. 10, so even though I tested negative, I still had COVID and could have spread it.
Steve has cancer and was supposed to have a CT scan and treatment on Jan. 11, which was rescheduled for Jan. 20. When we went for the Jan. 20 treatment, it was determined that he had COVID pneumonia, and he was hospitalized for five days. According to his doctor, due to the fact that Steve was fully vaccinated, he was able to recover fairly quickly. He still is on oxygen as needed, but he is able to be home. The cancer treatment is now rescheduled to Feb. 3. We will find out when we visit with the oncologist if he feels there will be any repercussions from the delay.
I understand that especially with the variant, COVID is rampant, but our cases could have been avoided.
Our friend whom we saw on Jan. 5 had no idea she might have COVID. She said she felt like she was catching a cold, got tested the next day, Jan. 6, and was positive. She let us know right away. When she called the people she had been with the weekend before to let them know she had COVID, they said someone there had it as well, but they didn’t let our friend know. If they would have let her know as soon as they knew, this would have been avoided.
Bottom line: If you test positive, let everyone you have had contact with know as soon as possible so they can take precautions.
We were very careful between Jan. 5 (exposure) and Jan. 10 (positive result). We were going to go on a weekend trip, but canceled it. Then that next Monday he was positive.
Bottom line: If you are exposed, stay home. One source had told us as long as we didn’t have symptoms, we were OK to go where we wanted, just wear a mask. We are so very glad we didn’t follow that advice and canceled our trip. Who knows how many people would have been exposed if we had gone?
Everyone involved in this was vaxxed and boosted, which helped with the severity of the symptoms. This is just one very small example of how easily, yet in this case avoidably, COVID is spreading. Please respect this disease.