During the last two years of shouts of “defund the police!” Madison and the rest of South Dakota stood behind law enforcement. We are reaping the benefits of that stance.
The “defund” movement began in earnest after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin. Some believe believed that incident and isolated others meant that the real enemy is law enforcement, and all would be well if we just eliminated police, or substituted “counselors” who would respond to 911 calls for help with empathy and understanding.
Some cities debated the topic, and some even made changes along those lines. But those decisions turned out poorly, as crime rose accordingly, and police morale dropped. We saw one example in which a city decided not to prosecute shoplifting under $950, with reasons like “shoplifters need these goods and can’t afford them” or “stores make plenty of money anyway.” The result: a huge increase in store theft, and the closure of many stores in neighborhoods that need the stores. Some news media point out every time a white officer arrests a black perpetrator, with the subtle message that the arrest involves racial profiling.
In the meantime, Madison and Lake County stayed the course, neither reducing resources not personnel. And we’ve seen many more expressions of support from citizens when they see officers in restaurants or other places. “Thank you for your service” is the most common phrase we hear, and we’ve seen lots of meals or gift cards purchased and given to law enforcement personnel locally.
We’re not opposed to police reform in cities where it is needed, including Minneapolis. We agree with additional training to identify new situations, or look for new methods to avoid violence and injuries. Law enforcement – and other occupations – can always use improvement. But defunding or eliminating is not a good solution.
We believe broad support for officers – including mental health assistance, modern tools and steady, continuous improvement in training – will pay off in broad terms for the safety and well-being of Madison and Lake County.