We wrote recently to encourage people who have chosen to drop out of the work force to consider getting back in, not only for themselves, but to help Madison as a community during this time of a worker shortage.
There’s another untapped resource who can help: students. And they can help in more ways than are obvious at first.
Some employers may think of high school and college students as only capable of the simplest of jobs, those that don’t need previous experience or lots of reasoning. We believe many students are capable of more skilled work, provided they have decent upfront training and supervision. Many students can learn quickly, adapt to new situations and make sound decisions.
In some instances, a student may know more about a subject (like social media or web page work) than the employer. Even first- or second-year Dakota State University students may know fundamentals of good cybersecurity.
Here’s another angle: internships. These are working relationships between a school and employer, in which a student gains valuable experience and contributes to the employer’s staff. The bonus is that there is an internship coordinator or other faculty who can help structure the job to benefit everyone.
We’re not sure why more employers don’t take advantage of internships. Is it a worry about paperwork or the inflexibility of a structured program? At the Daily Leader and Leader Printing, we’ve had tremendous success using interns and find that the relationship helps the company equal to or more than it helps the student.
And depending on the industry, there are also some rare cases in which the company gets financial help to employ the student. This may also apply to students or others who are overcoming a disability or other adversity.
To the students: Consider the benefits to you and your career. You can gain valuable experience in your field, or even experience outside your field which will help you. And how about this for a bonus: you can graduate without as much student loan debt.
We hope students and employers take a fresh look at these relationships for the benefit of all.