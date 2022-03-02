The city of Madison will update the electronic operating system for the computer controls at its generator plant. The original operating system has stopped working and is no longer supported by the developer.
A little background: Electric utilities are required to keep additional standby facilities to provide power in case of a power demand above the previous peak load. So Basin Electric approached the city in the early 2000s with a proposal to build a 10-megawatt diesel generating plant in Madison. The City of Madison would finance and build the plant, and Basin would lease the capacity from the city. Basin’s lease payments would equal the bond payments the city had to make. The city would be able to use the plant when it needed the extra electricity. Whichever entity used it would pay for the fuel and operating costs.
It was considered a great deal, especially compared to an earlier deal proposed by a different utility that wasn’t as favorable.
And it has been a good deal, except there have been maintenance costs that exceeded original expectations, or at least those revealed to the public. There was an environmental upgrade required in 2014, and now this operating system upgrade, which could exceed $200,000.
The necessity of the upgrade is clear, and we’ll be glad to see a modern operating system installed at the plant. The cost in 2022 was really set in place way back in 2004, when the city agreed to the Basin deal.
Despite the costs, it’s possible the plant could become more valuable in the future. It was barely used in the early years, except for a monthly run-up to make sure everything was working correctly. But it has been used more in recent years, and the need for 24-hour access to reliable power is becoming more important as the city grows.