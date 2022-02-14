The Madison Central School Board will consider the resignation of Madison High School head football coach Max Hodgen tonight (Monday). The published agenda for the meeting indicates it will be considered with other personnel changes.
Hodgen has taken a football program that had never been to the state championship game to a program that has been there six times in the past twelve years, and four state championships. It’s among the most remarkable turnarounds of a football program in state history.
Hodgen’s overall record with Madison is 96-32, plus other wins he achieved as coach at Parkston and Lennox. He’s clearly leaving at the top, having gone undefeated this fall and winning another state Class 11A title.
Yet his winning record and state championships are just a portion of his success as a football coach. Players, assistant coaches and fans all speak of Hodgen’s character, and we’re confident that some of the future success of his players is due to his personal connection with them. We’ve seen up close the way he works with players, and it is remarkable. The set of assistant coaches has been very consistent over time, another sign that Hodgen coaches, teaches and works with students and adults in the right way.
That character and way of conducting his work will pay off in future years. Young players coming up have seen good coaching in action, and will be ready to play for a new coach. There will be excellent candidates looking to take over Madison’s successful program.
We tip our hat to coach Max Hodgen, and thank him for the work he’s done with the football team at Madison High School.