A program has been launched to help small South Dakota communities with infrastructure planning. We expect it to be valuable to those towns that take advantage of it.
The South Dakota Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) has engaged a private firm to assist communities with fewer than 5,000 residents, thanks to $1 million in federal funding through the Economic Development Administration. “These funds will allow South Dakota to lay the foundation to make our state an even more viable place for potential growth,” said GOED Commissioner Steve Westra.
The idea is that our state’s smallest communities don’t have the financial resources to engage experts in infrastructure enhancement. In many cases, small communities are spending whatever resources they have in maintaining what was built many years ago. The focus would be on building economic development sites that can contribute to long-term viability. The towns will provide some matching funds for the planning.
Westra told the Daily Leader that the GOED identified three things it wanted to achieve with the grant funds:
1 — a statewide economic development plan focused on infrastructure, including water, wastewater, natural gas, railroad, road, electric and broadband internet infrastructure.
2 — identifying 16 of the best sites in the state for future economic development, using a data-driven process focusing on economic development metrics. For each, the consulting firm ISG will conduct an analysis of the existing infrastructure and create a plan for future infrastructure enhancements.
3 — capital improvement planning, a five-year framework to properly plan for large capital expenditures including infrastructure. They will set the stage for well-planned economic growth in these communities, in cooperation with city councils or other local development officials.
This program won’t fund the actual infrastructure improvements for a community, but it will provide the planning expertise to get the projects off the ground. The GOED intends, however, to support economic development for these communities and any others in any way it can.
We’re eager to see this program launched and see how it does. It has the potential of unlocking economic development in communities that need the assistance the most.