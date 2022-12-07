A program has been launched to help small South Dakota communities with infrastructure planning. We expect it to be valuable to those towns that take advantage of it.

The South Dakota Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) has engaged a private firm to assist communities with fewer than 5,000 residents, thanks to $1 million in federal funding through the Economic Development Administration. “These funds will allow South Dakota to lay the foundation to make our state an even more viable place for potential growth,” said GOED Commissioner Steve Westra.