Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt of Sioux Falls has introduced a bill to establish a new scholarship program for students pursuing degrees in the behavioral health field.
The scholarships would cover tuition and fees for students who attend South Dakota higher education schools to pursue degrees in psychology, counseling, therapy, social work or other similar occupations. The recipients would need to work in a behavioral health job in the state for at least five years.
It’s an idea that is long overdue, as the shortage of such behavioral health professionals is at a crisis level. We read stories of extreme shortages at the Human Services Center in Yankton, causing danger to both staff and residents, as well as less-than-optimal treatment for those who need it.
There are needs for behavioral health professionals in every community in South Dakota, to help work with people with mental health issues, drug and alcohol addictions and other behavior problems. Many people with mental health needs go through the criminal justice system, which may not be the best path. That system is short of mental health professionals as well.
The proposed scholarship program would provide scholarships of about $1 million in perpetuity (appropriation rules don’t allow permanent financing, so the bill sets aside money into a trust fund to pay for future scholarships).
Just to use round numbers, let’s say each school year would cost $10,000, meaning that a four-year degree would require $40,000. An appropriation of $1 million would fund 25 graduates per year. We think that is a very small number, probably not even enough to cover retiring professionals each year.
In addition, a college scholarship may not be enough to attract the students. We believe improved pay at the HSC and in the corrections system is also needed to help boost the supply of professionals where they are acutely needed. We endorse Rep. Rehfeldt’s bill and urge the Legislature to approve an amendment to increase funding for both the scholarship and for state employee mental health professional pay.