Madison’s city Electric Department issued a Winter Weather Advisory alert this week, noting that extremely cold temperatures this week will cause the city to buy extra electricity at higher rates. The city then asked consumers to be conservative with their electricity usage this week to help keep those higher costs down.
Most of us have electricity conservation in the backs of our minds, although it tends not to be a big obsession. Yes, there’s global warming and other environmental factors, but that seems to be so distant and abstract. We might think of saving a few dollars by turning a few things off.
But our response to this advisory is a group event. If the entire city stays below a peak electricity usage amount, the city’s invoice from Heartland Energy, Madison’s supplemental electricity provider, will be lower. Heartland’s rates are based on both total kilowatt hours and these peaks, because it has to have the capacity ready to meet peak usage. So the cost impact of using extra electricity is doubled.
The suggestions in the advisory were modest: turning off extra lights and electric space heaters (which really gobble up kilowatt hours) and using major appliances such as dishwashers and laundry equipment at “non-peak hours” such as during the evenings or overnight. The city emphasizes to prioritize personal safety. The advisory also asks for patience if the load management system turns off residential hot water heaters for a few minutes to help reduce peaks.
In this case, our conservation can really pay off financially, both for ourselves and for our fellow citizens. Working together, reducing usage will show up in lower utility bills for all of us.