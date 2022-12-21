Madison’s city Electric Department issued a Winter Weather Advisory alert this week, noting that extremely cold temperatures this week will cause the city to buy extra electricity at higher rates. The city then asked consumers to be conservative with their electricity usage this week to help keep those higher costs down.

Most of us have electricity conservation in the backs of our minds, although it tends not to be a big obsession. Yes, there’s global warming and other environmental factors, but that seems to be so distant and abstract. We might think of saving a few dollars by turning a few things off.