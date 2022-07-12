We keep reading about “supply chain” problems nationwide that are challenging the American economy, but can we tell what impact it’s having here in Madison and Lake County?
First, a rough description of the problem is that materials are not moving physically from where they are mined, grown or created all the way to consumers. The “chain” refers to a series of places that a material must go. Instead of moving smoothly from one place to another, the materials get hung up along the way, resulting in outages at stores or other locations where consumers buy them.
Here’s a hypothetical example: a pair of shoes contains many materials, from rubber to fabric to plastics. The rubber and fiber that is the raw material might come from one country and shipped to another for further processing. If the ships are behind schedule, the next assembly point doesn’t have the material to make the sole, for example, which means the shoe assembler can’t make the shoe. Stores sell out the stock they have and shelves get sparse.
The world economy often runs very smoothly, but the pandemic caused many shutdowns to plants around the world, and workers stayed home. But people kept buying goods, generally purchasing items that were already in stores or warehouses. Today, with some workers still staying home or even leaving the workforce, the plants aren’t running at capacity, truck drivers aren’t available to move goods from one place to another, and so on.
Madison has a strong manufacturing economy, among the best its size in South Dakota. But it relies on raw materials (such as steel or resin) and pre-assembled items (such as motors, roof trusses or sheet metal). Without those materials or items, our local manufacturers can’t produce as much as they normally would, creating a shortage somewhere else in the chain. Even when they can make the products, a delay in shipping from a lack of truck drivers cause delays or stock-outs.
Consumers in Lake County notice occasional outages at stores, restaurants or service providers. The current infant formula shortage crisis is one of the more serious health situations of our time.
Everyone has had to adapt to the supply chain problem and we’ll need to adapt further. Businesses are scrambling for alternative vendors of raw materials or pre-assembled items. Consumers need to make sure we don’t hoard important items so that the people who need products the most can get them. And people who have left the workforce may need to consider getting back in to help relieve some of the labor shortages at local employers.
— Jon M. Hunter