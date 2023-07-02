With record low unemployment in South Dakota and Lake County, there is understandable frustration among area employers who have been challenged to fill open positions. But some are being creative in hiring, and we’re encouraged by their results.

U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson was in Madison last week and spent time at Manitou’s operations in the southwest part of the city. Plant Manager Jeff Minnaert told Johnson about some of the employee recruiting efforts going on. Manitou has traditionally had a male-dominated factory floor, but the number of women in the Madison and Yankton plants has increased from one person to 40. Roughly 10% of Madison’s factory jobs are now held by Hispanic U.S. citizens. Manitou has bilingual employees to help non-English speakers and has converted instructions and signage to pictures rather than words.