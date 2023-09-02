On Sept. 19 (or sooner, if you take advantage of the early/absentee voting options available), you will be asked to determine the fate of the $2.8 million property tax opt out passed by the Lake County Commission on July 6, 2023.

This opt out will raise your county property taxes by 52%, according to the latest estimates received from Lake County officials. After this resolution passed, a group of 15 concerned Lake County voters collected 705 signatures on petitions and submitted them to the auditor for verification. It now goes to a countywide vote of the people.



Steven Kant lives in Wentworth.