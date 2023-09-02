On Sept. 19 (or sooner, if you take advantage of the early/absentee voting options available), you will be asked to determine the fate of the $2.8 million property tax opt out passed by the Lake County Commission on July 6, 2023.
This opt out will raise your county property taxes by 52%, according to the latest estimates received from Lake County officials. After this resolution passed, a group of 15 concerned Lake County voters collected 705 signatures on petitions and submitted them to the auditor for verification. It now goes to a countywide vote of the people.
On Sept. 19 you will be asked to vote “yes” to approve this excessive 52% increase or to vote “no” to keep the current property tax structure. I will outline why a “no” vote is appropriate.
An opt out is a provision within state law that allows counties and school districts to raise additional monies over the maximum allowed under the existing property tax guidelines.
South Dakota has 66 counties. According to information received from the SD Department of Revenue, only 20 counties currently have opt outs. The biggest is Minnehaha County. which has seven opt outs. The next largest is Lawrence County, which decided to utilize the opt out to fund its public safety building. None of the remaining out outs exceed $1 million. Why then does Lake County need an opt out of $2.8 million?
Let’s take a look at school district opt outs. The latest information I could locate shows South Dakota with 149 school districts with 66 utilizing opt outs to supplement budgets. The Sioux Falls School District is the largest at $9.1 million and Harrisburg has the second largest at $2 million yearly. Of the remaining 64 opts, none exceed $1 million. Why then does Lake County need an opt out of $2,800,000? This excessive, greedy request by the County Commission is reason enough to vote no.
March through June, the County Commission listened to various presentation on income and expenses to gain better understanding to the budget process. They also conducted three presentations (Town Hall meetings) to inform the citizens of Lake County and to gain support for one of three methods to produce added funding to the county. During these Town Halls the county concentrated on three ideas:
1. Road and Bridge Tax levy which would have produced just under $1.2 million. Those monies would go only to the Highway & Bridge account and would have added 0.60 per thousand to your county tax bill.
2. Request an opt out for $1.5 million. These monies would go into the General Fund and be spend at the discretion of the Commission. This option would have increased your county tax bill by 0.79 per thousand.
3. Combine both items above and ask for the Road and Bridge Levy and also the opt out.
I attended two of the three Town Halls and the attendance at these events was good and questions were many. Most questions and responses talked about the condition of the roads in Lake County and the costs involved to maintain these roads. In my opinion, the take away from these two meetings was that the “people” definitely did not want both ideas implemented and preferred the Road and Bridge Levy options.
Why then did the Commission pass an opt out resolution for $2,800,000? They appear totally out of touch with the wishes of the “people.” Vote no to defeat this resolution.
The commissioners talked many times of their need to fund maintenance and repair of the county roads. The more I listened the more I doubted their commitment to the roads. This became more evident as I examined budget information on the county web site. In the 2023 budget the highway funding was reduced by $787,000. That was a 4.4% decrease from 2022 and a 7.4% decrease from 2021. This took place while the Commission still needed transfer $1.6 million from reserves to balance the 2023 budget. What would the Commission do with the $2,800,000 opt out money? I question their unknown intentions and again ask for your no vote.
This opt out will increase the county portion of your property taxes by $129 per $100,000 of value. This will apply to all properties in Lake County. Commercial, agriculture and residential properties will all feel this 52% increase in the county tax.
Get informed by going to the Lake County web page and searching for your property tax information. Calculate your increase, calculate the increase your neighbor will pay, your employer, your farm friends. Pass the word on how excessive this opt out is. Most of all, remember to vote in the special election on Sept. 19. Vote no!