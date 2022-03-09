On Thursday, it looked as though Dakota State University would receive an appropriation from the state of South Dakota for $30 million to significantly expand its cybersecurity program. On Friday, the bill passed the House of Representatives committee with an amendment: the funding was cut from $30 million to just one dollar. On Monday, the bill was amended again, increasing the funding back to $30 million.
We listened to the testimony from Friday’s committee in which DSU president Dr. Jose-Marie Griffiths adeptly explained the program. But the committee didn’t have the detail it was looking for. And part of the cause was the large, round numbers stated in the bill.
The funding request was for $30 million, divided into three areas, each for $10 million. As a group, the cybersecurity program at DSU would expand substantially in terms of student recruitment, faculty recruitment, a cyber academy involving South Dakota high schools, and much more.
We believe the hesitancy of the committee was partly due to the large, round numbers. Because all three “buckets” (a term used by the House committee members) were each for $10 million, it didn’t appear as though they thought with detail in mind. And the supporting document had explanations of each initiative, but not a line-item list of how the money would be spent.
If the proposal had asked for $9,457,000 for the first item, $11,650,000 for the second and 8,893,000 for the third, it’s possible the committee would have been less hesitant. It sounds silly, but perception is important in every legislative session, especially as it’s getting down to crunch time.
So the House Committee voted to amend the bill with the change in funding from $30 million to $1, then passed the bill out of committee. There is an important distinction here: The committee supported the bill, but wanted more detail about funding. If they didn’t like the bill, they would have killed it altogether. The process they used was intended to keep the bill alive.
To DSU’s credit, the detail was produced over the weekend, which satisfied House members, who then amended the bill back to the $30 million.
The bill itself doesn’t contain the detail, so it is an implicit endorsement of confidence in Dakota State University. We also are confident that the money will be spent wisely and that the funding will achieve the goals stated.