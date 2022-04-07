Local elections will be held next week for the Madison School Board and for the mayor of the City of Madison. We have good candidates running, and we now need to do our part and vote.
There are five local citizens running for three positions on the Madison School Board, and two candidates for the mayor of Madison.
Frankly, we need to redeem ourselves from a simply awful turnout from the last mayoral election three years ago. Current mayor Marshall Dennert defeated incumbent mayor Roy Lindsay by just six votes. Now Dennert is the incumbent running against challenger Lindsay.
The narrow margin is worth an editorial of its own, encouraging citizens to exercise their right and responsibility to vote. But we’re focused on dramatically boosting the turnout for the election. The turnout three years ago was just 10%, with only 604 votes cast out a registered-voter pool of more than 6,000 people.
People have speculated as to why the turnout was so low, such as not having other races to vote on. Turnout tends to be better in November general elections, with races for governor, Congress, the state Legislature and others. It tends to be especially strong in years with a presidential election. But there still is no excuse for a 10% turnout to elect the mayor of our city.
The good news is we have a chance to redeem ourselves on Tuesday. Let’s prove to ourselves that local elections matter to us and demonstrate our faith in local officials by casting ballots. Absentee ballots are available right now, during office hours, at both the Madison Central School District office at 800 N.E. 9th Street, or at the City of Madison finance office at 116 W. Center St. Both locations will have ballots for mayor and school board elections.
Or we can vote the day of the election at the Downtown Armory on N. Van Eps Aven. Let’s turn out for the election in numbers that we can be proud of.