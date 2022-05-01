Dakota Energy Cooperative announced last week that it would appeal the ruling of a U.S. District judge in its legal skirmish with East River Electric Cooperative (see Friday’s Daily Leader).
There have been many surprising things about this lawsuit, but the planned appeal is among the most puzzling.
First, the nature of electric cooperatives is member-ownership, and it occurs on two levels in this case. Electricity users in central South Dakota (near Huron) actually own Dakota Energy, and the board is comprised of member-owners who apparently are in disagreement with a large portion of fellow owners. The second level is that Dakota Energy is a partial owner of East River Electric, along with 23 other similar rural electric co-ops and one municipality. In a way, this lawsuit is a little like suing yourself.
Dakota Energy signed the current power supply agreement with East River (and previous agreements) willingly. Dakota Energy has a seat on the board of directors of East River and has voted many times in line with other directors on annual goals, budgets, electric rates and so on.
U.S. District judge Lawrence Piersol ruled that the current power supply agreement must be honored, and can’t be broken by Dakota Energy to purchase electricity elsewhere. The ruling didn’t surprise us, or any other outsiders that we know of. Yet Dakota Energy quickly stated that it would appeal the ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. Rulings can only be appealed if there are reasons for appeal, and the reasons mentioned publicly don’t seem to alter the case at all.
To be sure, substantial legal cases like this are expensive. Both Dakota Energy and East River have had to expend substantial resources on the case, and Dakota Energy is engaged in other legal action with its members about the same topic. The appeal will additionally drain resources, and Dakota Energy’s members – mostly agriculture producers — will pay through its electric rates.
So what we thought was over is now evidently going to continue, and is a bit of a surprise to us.