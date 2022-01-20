Some Madison residents have been out of fresh water in two parts of town in recent days, owing to water main breaks due to cold temperatures.
The breaks this week are on N.E. 9th Street and S.E. 1st Street, both east of Egan Avenue.
City crews and independent contractors are often expected to repair the breaks fairly quickly, but they come with a cost. Hiring outside contractors and buying materials are two expenses, plus there is a toll on workers conducting repairs in subzero temperatures. And homeowners or businesses are inconvenienced.
Unfortunately, the prevention of such breaks is also costly. Essentially, old pipe needs to be replaced and, in some cases, buried deeper to prevent freezing. In addition, we don’t always know which sections of pipe are at risk of breaking; city officials do their best to use available information along with previous break patterns to prioritize which sections need replacing next.
Fortunately, the section of N.E. 9th Street is on the docket for full replacement this summer as part of a multi-year, multi-phase project of water infrastructure upgrades.
Another important part of the city’s infrastructure, the municipal electric system, has gone through substantial upgrades over the last decade, making that system much more reliable. That is important, not only for today’s reliability needs but also for possible electric use increases in upcoming years.
We thank both city and private crews for working in the cold to repair the water main breaks, and we look forward to having fewer breaks in future years.