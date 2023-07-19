Tuesday night’s Downtown in Madtown event was a huge success, and it turned out to be what organizers had hoped the event would become.
Tuesday night kicked off the annual series of six evenings, held Tuesdays this year through Aug. 22. The program started in 2018 and has been held each year since, except for 2020 due to COVID concerns.
Attendance was extraordinary Tuesday night, filling up a good chunk of Egan Avenue downtown. The block between Center St. and S. 1st St. was a car show, and that block will have other themes through the rest of the summer, like Bike Night, National Night Out, National Guard Night, Ag Night and an Outdoor Show.
Madison Chamber Executive Director Eric Hortness reflected on organizing the ongoing event in 2018. “We had no idea what to expect; we didn’t expect to expand it to 2 1/2 blocks. A lot of credit needs to go to the generous sponsors, who bring in the musical acts, inflatables and other features.”
Hortness did notice long lines at the food trucks, both a good sign and a frustration. The Chamber staff intends to work with vendors to see if lines can move along a little more quickly in upcoming weeks.
We think a key to success has been time of day, as Downtown in Madtown wraps up by 9 p.m. while it’s still light outside. We all remember troubles that would come with the old street dances that would end at midnight.
We congratulate both the Chamber and Lake Area Improvement Corporation for putting together a great event, and we look forward to the next few weeks to enjoy time with Madison friends again.