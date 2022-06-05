Editor, The Daily Leader:
In 1898 South Dakota was the first state to allow citizens to propose initiated state statutes. In 1972 the right to amend the S.D. Constitution through the ballot initiative was approved.
As this illustrates, the people of South Dakota think democracy is important.
With the rise of the Republican Party, the democracy that was once the hallmark of our state is in jeopardy.
Republicans have resisted expanding Medicaid in our state since it was offered as part of the affordable care act. As a result, the citizens of South Dakota have lost more than $5 billion in federal assistance for our low-income people.
Only 12 states have opted not to accept Medicaid expansion. In South Dakota, the voting public appears to be in favor of Medicaid expansion.
Constitutional Amendment D is on the November general election ballot to override the legislative resistance to Medicaid expansion and to allow South Dakota to gain this federal benefit for our low-income people.
Because ourlegislature is worried that a democratic vote will expand Medicaid in the general election, it has placed another amendment on the June primary ballot. If passed in the June primary election, Amendment C will mean that the Medicaid expansion Amendment D will have to pass the general election by a super majority of 60%.
The Legislature is hoping to limit the power of citizens to directly pass laws and amendments. Because primary elections typically have a low voter turnout, it is possible a very small number of voters could limit the power of the much larger number of voters in the general election.
The Republicans in the legislature know that the primary election has a record number of Republican Party races and a very low number of Democratic Party races. It’s a double whammy by the anti democratic legislature. Low voter turnout combined with a likely high percentage of Republican voters.
The legislature is trying to limit the democratic power of the people to initiate laws or to amend the constitution. This is being championed by a legislature whose make-up does not reflect the registered voters of S.D.
The legislature is composed of 94 Republicans and 11 Democrats with no other party affiliation. This is a 90% super majority of Republicans. As a result, more than half the active voters in South Dakota have almost no representation in the legislature.
South Dakota has reached a point where the state government no longer represents its citizens. The Republican Party has a 90% super majority and all of the statewide elected officials are Republican. Our 2 senators and 1 house member are also Republicans.
Citizens of South Dakota must be informed of this assault on our freedom and vote in the June 7 primary, even if there are no candidates in your party running.
Jay Williams
Yankton, May 27