We’ve gotten used to the success of Madison High School’s football program. The 2021 season was no exception, with the Bulldogs going undefeated and winning another Class 11A state championship.
Each year brings changes, with last year’s seniors graduating and a new set of players stepping up to the forefront. Every school has similar turnover, and we’re often surprised how quickly the young players improve and play well at the varsity level.
The 2022 football season at MHS is seeing extra change, however, as long-time head coach Max Hodgen retires from the coaching realm and focuses on his teaching of math and science at MHS. Hodgen took a football program that had never been to the state championship game to a program that has been there six times in the past 12 years and four state championships. Hodgen’s overall record with Madison was 96-32, plus other wins he achieved as coach at Parkston and Lennox.
And assistant coach Mike Ricke, also Madison Central’s activities director, is stepping away from the sideline. Ricke has been an excellent football assistant, in addition to his championship tally as Madison’s head boys basketball coach.
But not to fear. A seven-year assistant coach under Hodgen is stepping up to the head coaching job. Joe Bundy is a social science teacher at MHS and a former Bulldog football player himself. He is a good coach, and we’re looking forward to his leadership, both on and off the football field.
Another Bulldog alumni, Mason Leighton, is ready to make his debut as an assistant coach for Madison. We think he’ll do a great job with the student-athletes as well.
Another change won’t be seen for another school year. The 2022 MHS football season will be the last one at Trojan Field, our home field for more than 50 years. The 2023 home season will be played on Dakota State University’s new soccer field, now under construction near Trojan Field, and the 2024 season is scheduled to be played at DSU’s new football field which should be ready by then.
Daily Leader Live will be covering all MHS regular-season and playoff games again this year, with the exception of the state championship game if the Bulldogs make it that far.
We’re excited about this year’s MHS football season, which starts Friday night with a home game against rival Dell Rapids.