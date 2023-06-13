The South Dakota Legislature’s Study Committee on Sustainable Models for Long Term Care met on May 23 at the state Capitol. The meeting demonstrated how complex the issue is.
The topic was one of two summer studies approved by the Legislature’s executive committee following the 2023 session. The other is on county funding and services. Both are important issues for Madison, Lake County and the state as a whole.
The long-term care meeting included discussion about the statewide nursing home bed moratorium, passed in 1988 and extended indefinitely in 2005. The primary goal was to encourage the construction of alternative care facilities, such as community-based services, home health and assisted living. An alternate goal was to help keep occupancy rates high (and therefore more efficient financially) at existing nursing homes, especially in rural areas of the state.
The moratorium achieved much of its primary goal, with broad expansion throughout South Dakota of the alternative services. Then a strange thing happened: a substantial portion of the moratorium cap of about 7,000 beds became unused. A number of nursing homes closed, with those authorized beds essentially being “turned back in” to the state. In other cases, nursing homes have kept their allocated number of beds but have chosen not to use a portion of them.
The reason is a staffing shortage. Rules require a certain number of skilled nurses of various levels to care for nursing home patients. Besides the rules, it’s also common sense to have sufficient staffing to provide safety and comfort to patients, so making the rules weaker is not an option. So regardless of how the moratorium is maintained or adjusted through legislation, the core issue of staffing remains.
The cost of nursing home care was discussed at length, with detailed descriptions of reimbursement rates, private pay rates and the role of tribal governments. The financial strains on nursing homes include the rising cost of staff, the recruiting cost of staff and the occasional high cost of temporary staffing.
The staffing shortage at nursing homes is caused by the same demographics (retiring baby boomers and fewer young people entering the workforce) that affect staffing shortages in other industries. Yet the problem may be larger because the demand for long-term care services will likely accelerate as those retiring baby boomers age.
We continue to believe that the long-term solution is to encourage more young people to enter the field, which would require financial assistance for education, improved pay and improved working conditions.