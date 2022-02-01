We read about a childcare crisis occurring in South Dakota, with plenty of recognition about the problem, but not many solutions in clear sight.
An August 2021 study published by Augustana Research Institute, associated with Augustana University, is as comprehensive a look at the challenges as we’ve seen. It digs into the scope of the issue, focusing primarily on Sioux Falls, and some of the causes, as well as potential solutions. It’s worth reading.
In some places, especially in more rural parts of South Dakota, there are no choices for parents, sometimes called “childcare deserts.” In other places, the cost is high relative to the wages of parents. In even other situations, childcare providers are unable to hire employees, a situation facing virtually every employer throughout the state.
We think the last two challenges could actually be combined into a single solution. Shortage of workers has caused some employers to be creative in recruiting, using such incentives as hiring bonuses, retention bonuses, higher wages or increased benefits. We think an incentive of providing (or subsidizing) child care could be a huge incentive to attract workers. Imagine if an employer provided an on-site childcare facility that is regulated and operated efficiently. A parent could stop in at lunchtime and could reduce driving around town to separate childcare and work locations.
We recognize the challenges: Providing a benefit to some but not all employees may seem inequitable, and staffing the center properly could be difficult. There will still be a need for others to participate financially to make ends meet.
Even so, we think employers (or groups of employers) could take the lead and start chipping away at this challenge. It would help the employers and the community at large.