Two large basketball tournaments will be held in Madison on upcoming weekends, and the events will be a great midwinter boost to our city.
Both tournaments – boys on one weekend, girls on another weekend — are matchups between teams from the Dakota 12 Conference (Dak XII) and the Northeast Conference (NEC). All games will be held at the Madison High School/Madison Middle School athletic complex.
Each game will match up a member of one conference with a member of the other conference, teams that don’t often play one another. The matchups will be based on the teams’ respective records about a week before play. The #11 team of the Dak XII will play the #11 team of the NEC, #10 plays #10, as so on. The day wraps up with a matchup between the #1 teams of each conference.
Just think: Eleven games in one day at one location for just one ticket price. Games start alternately between the two gyms, allowing fans to wander back and forth between games to see the action they’d like.
So 22 teams will come to Madison for each tournament, along with coaches, statisticians, parents and fans. Some schools will bring more fans than others, but if we conservatively assume a dozen players and 40 coaches and fans, that will bring more than 1,000 people to Madison that day. As a bonus, those of us who live in Madison will get to watch some great basketball.
Some fans will stay overnight, especially if their team is among the first to play or among the last to play. Plus they’ll go out for lunch or supper, refuel the car, look around the city and perhaps Dakota State University. That is a very nice economic boost for a time of year when we don’t get a lot of visitors on vacation. Maybe some high school students will start to consider DSU after graduation after having seen the campus in person.
It’s tournaments like these that were mentioned in the campaign to build the new center. The new facility was intended to be among the largest high school gyms in the state and could host all sorts of sporting events. Madison High School also hosted a gymnastics invitational on Saturday that brought 13 teams and fans to Madison.
The tournaments will be held Jan. 29 and Feb. 5. We’re looking forward to both of them.