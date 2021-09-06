After years of a shortage of places to live in Madison, recent construction has dramatically improved the situation.
More than 100 housing units have been built in the past five years, including apartments, single-family homes, duplexes, townhouses and condos. As far as we can tell, most were quickly occupied after construction was complete.
Additional units are on their way…some are under construction, while others are still on the drawing board. We’re very happy to see the investment in our community.
Even so, there is a concern about affordability. Especially with the surge in lumber prices this year, many of these housing units are substantially more expensive to build and occupy than a decade ago. There is still an unsatisfied demand for housing units that are more affordable.
Fortunately, there is a solution ready to help: existing homes in Madison. We looked at the prices of non-new homes, which in Madison can range from a few years old to 100 years old, and we calculated the price per square foot is a lot lower.
That doesn’t mean there aren’t some drawbacks, because there are. Many older homes in Madison don’t have attached garages, may have only one bathroom or aren’t up to date in a number of areas, like electrical systems or air conditioning. They have potential, but it’s unrealized.
It takes money to fix up an existing home, but now may be a good time with home loans being at such low rates. Many improvements will not only make a home more comfortable, but they could raise the value of the home in excess of what the improvements cost.
Improved homes could help in other ways. This may or may not apply to Madison, but a recent study at the University of Pennsylvania showed residential improvements in urban areas lowered crime rates by more than 20%. The whole neighborhood benefits from fixed up houses.
We aren’t sure how local officials can encourage the improvement of existing homes in Madison and Lake County, but we’d love to see some new initiatives that do so.