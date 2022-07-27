One of the three legislative groups working on corrections this summer has started to prioritize its ambitions. And that may help the other groups, which include a study of regional jails and juvenile corrections.
The Task Force on Incarceration Construction Fund met Tuesday and heard from Secretary of Corrections Kellie Wasko. She presented an overview of the current facilities in the state, then discussed a consultant’s recommendations for what facilities may be needed in the future.
South Dakota’s largest correctional facility, the state penitentiary in Sioux Falls, is roughly 140 years old, with substantial improvements made over the years. Despite the investment, it is not designed with modern corrections practices in mind. It houses male criminals with longer-term sentences.
It sounds as though the top priority for construction will be to replace the penitentiary at Sioux Falls.
Wasko said she agrees with DLR Group’s recommendation of a new 1,371-bed male facility in Sioux Falls that could be expanded to 1,500. She also strongly recommended a new 200-bed women’s facility in Rapid City.
Occupancy in state corrections facilities isn’t easily predicted, since it depends on societal trends (more crime/less crime), as well as legislative decisions as to what crimes should be punished with penitentiary time and how long the sentences should be. Another factor is the success in rehabilitating prisoners so that they don’t commit crimes again and return to corrections facilities.
That last item affects local jails, like the one here in Lake County. If a prisoner is paroled or released from the penitentiary and commits another crime, that person goes to a local jail to await trial or to serve a shorter sentence. When the state facilities reach capacity, those closest to their parole dates are released, perhaps not yet ready for a crime-free life.
We believe a new, modern, expanded facility in Sioux Falls, combined with state-of-the art rehabilitation methods, could very well ease pressure on both the state facilities and local jails. And even modestly reduced levels of crime would be great for South Dakota in many ways, from less harm and trauma to victims, to the economic and social benefit of having fewer disruptions in the state.
We hope all three task forces make solid recommendations that the Legislature can act on and raise South Dakota to being a leader in reducing crime.