Considering the severity of the recent snowstorms, with lots of snow and wind, local utilities withstood the burden very well.
Winter storms add several challenging factors together: cold temperatures mean electric and natural gas heating boosts loads and strains the system; high winds whip power lines around, causing disconnections; and extra cold temperatures are hard on certain types of equipment. And any power failures can be life-threatening in these temperatures.
Despite all three of these factors in recent days, there were very few outages in the region, and those that were reported were clustered in and around Sioux Falls. We’ll credit substantial investments in local systems as the reason why our area didn’t have failures.
The City of Madison has made substantial upgrades to its system in recent years, burying many of the lines to residences and adding redundancies. While we sometimes have questioned the high costs of the phased upgrades, we’re clearly benefiting today.
East River Electric and Sioux Valley Energy have plenty of overhead wires subject to winds, but we believe those co-ops’ substantial investment in infrastructure was at least partially responsible for the lack of outages.
There is a notable exception to the storm-related utility story — that of an explosion at a new home in northeast Madison, apparently caused by a natural gas leak. The investigation continues, but an early indication is that Northwestern Energy was not at fault.
There still may be winter weather ahead of us (isn’t there always some sort of storm around the time of state basketball tournaments?), but we’re thankful that we’ve gotten through severe weather so far this season without major disruptions in natural gas, electric or telephone services.